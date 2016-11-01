MRS. STEINHAUSER

A reception was given in Brierwood Country Club after the marriage of Mary Jean DeNora and Daniel Francis Steinhauser at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Monsignor Robert A. Mack of All Saints Catholic Church heard the vows of the daughter of Pasquale and Ida DeNora of East Delavan Avenue and the son of Winifred Steinhauser of Riverside Avenue and the late Fred Steinhauser. The couple will live in Town of Tonawanda after a trip to Hawaii.

A medical technologist in Children's Hospital, the bride is a graduate of Archbishop Carroll High School, Erie Community College North Campus and Daemen College. The bridegroom, a tool designer at Riley Gear Corp., is a McKinley High School graduate.