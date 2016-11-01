MRS. BELOTE

To be at home in Town of Tonawanda after taking a Caribbean cruise are Kenneth W. Belote and his bride, the former Lynn Suzanne Price.

The Rev. Leonard T. Wojcinski heard their nuptial vows during a ceremony Saturday at noon in St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Elma. A reception was given in Warren's Restaurant.

Mr. and Mrs. William R. Price of Tonawanda are the bride's parents. The bridegroom's parents are Harold W. Belote of Depew and the late Lorraine E. Belote.

The bride is a graduate of University at Buffalo School of Management. The bridegroom, a music teacher in Ken-Ton School District, was graduated from UB where he is working for a master's degree in elementary education.