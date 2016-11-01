KORDIC FALLOUT LOOMING OVER '92 LEAGUE MEETINGS

THE DEATH OF John Kordic and subsequent revelations in Sports Illustrated regarding his use of alcohol, steroids and cocaine should hang heavily over the National Hockey League meetings in Florida.

They begin today with two days of general manager meetings, then one day for the Board of Governors, and were supposed to deal with fighting and various other impediments to the game's growth. Kordic's death, however, is sure to inject the question of what to do about substance abuse into the proceedings.

The magazine quotes Doug Cashman, a friend and former roommate of Kordic: "He drank, yes, but only when he was doing drugs. He was a drug addict. He was addicted to cocaine, had been since he played for Montreal. He said it was a big thing on the Canadiens."

Cashman also told the magazine that coaches for the Canadiens knew Kordic and other players were "snorting coke" and did nothing about it.

Gord Stellick, former Toronto general manager, is quoted he was "tipped off" by Toronto police that Kordic was hanging with "druggies and hookers." Current Quebec coach and GM Pierre Page is on record as having known about Kordic's "reputation" and former Montreal coach Jean Peron is quoted, "No question he had been using steroids."

It seems lots of people in hockey knew a lot about John Kordic, and no one did much about it. Some tried to get him help and some just tried to move him out of town. But no one, according to league president-elect Gil Stein, ever brought the problem to the league's attention.

The double standard is obvious. Get caught doing drugs by someone outside the game and you're suspended. On the inside, however, it's a different story.

That's not going to sit well with some owners and a lot of players and fans. An owner with millions invested in a Wayne Gretzky, Pat LaFontaine or Mario Lemieux can't be pleased by the prospect of a shot-up, coked-out hit man roaming the ice wearing skates as sharp as a surgeon's scalpel and carrying a stick heavy enough to cave in a man's skull.

What to do? NHL past practice on the question of drug use -- legal or illegal -- always has been benign neglect. Put it aside until it blows over. People will forget.

It has been a mistake, one that last week had to be buried. Given the NHL's current policy, the only question left is: Who's next?

Money isn't the issue

If you believe former Sabres coach Scott Bowman and the Pittsburgh Penguins couldn't resolve a $50,000 difference of opinion, you probably believe in Santa Claus, the tooth fairy and that Major League Baseball wants to come to Buffalo.

Probably closest to the truth was Bowman's statement, after contract negotiations broke off: "That's the way it is and I'll live with it. The team doesn't revolve around me, it revolves around Mario." Bowman added the Penguins are still "Mario's team."

You don't have to hit me over the head with a letter to the editor to get the message.

Lemieux doesn't want Bowman as coach, just as he didn't want Gene Ubriaco or Pierre Cramer. Money, allegedly the difference between $300,000 and $350,000, was never the issue; Lemieux was.

This is not unbroken ground here. Lots of players disliked playing for Bowman until it was time to kiss the Cup. He was a hard man to like everywhere he coached, including Buffalo.

The fact remains Bowman stepped into a lose-lose situation in Pittsburgh and came out a winner, despite the team's attempt to sink him late in the season. There probably wasn't another man on the staff who could have gone through that and still taken them to the Cup. The Penguins may not want Bowman back as coach, but they owe him more than a stupid, contrived excuse about money. They ought to pay up.

Lemieux's pact a problem

Whatever Bowman isn't getting from the Penguins is likely to go to Lemieux, along with just about everything else the franchise can generate.

Reports suggest Lemieux is looking for a five-year deal at an estimated $5 million per season, making him by far the highest-paid player in the NHL. It probably also would force the selling of more Penguin players and begin a new round of salary escalations for top stars with other teams.

Rest assured team owner Howard Baldwin will be given a great deal of "advice" regarding Lemieux's contract from other owners at the league meetings. None will favor Lemieux's position.

Lemieux's gain ultimately could force out Tom Barrasso.

Barrasso, entering his option year, has told the club he wants a new contract before the start of the season. He's seeking to become the game's highest-paid goalie and wants the position to be put on a par with the game's top-scoring forwards.

That would put him well over $1 million per season, something the Penguins might not go for.

Barrasso was almost moved out of Pittsburgh at last March's trade deadline after the club brought in Philadelphia goalie Ken Wregget. Barrasso was rumored to be heading to Los Angeles.

The stakes are higher now. In addition to renegotiating with Lemieux, the Penguins also are getting demands from their other superstar, Jaromir Jagr.

Torrey ouster a tricky issue

Ousting Bill Torrey as general manager has been a tricky issue for the New York Islanders' new management group. It would have been a lot easier two or three years ago, when the Islanders were a league doormat, or even last season, when Torrey was cast as the evil owner's rep in the failed contract negotiations with then-Islander superstar Pat LaFontaine.

Torrey, however, has been on a comeback since the LaFontaine trade. The Islanders now are regarded as an up-and-coming team in the ultra-tough Patrick Division and it's unlikely either Don Maloney or Bryan Trottier, ex-players turned front-office types, can provide the managerial leadership Torrey can.

Look for Torrey to surface either as a candidate for the eventually-to-be-created role of leader of the NHL or the hockey force behind a drive to locate an expansion team in Miami.

New deal for Oates in works

The Boston Bruins are working on a new deal for center Adam Oates. The former St. Louis Blues star finished well after coming to Boston in a trade last season and the Bruins are interested in securing his services long term.

Oates' current deal calls for $330,000 with bonuses that could take him to $530,000. Oates is looking to come in somewhere behind superstar defenseman Ray Bourque, who is making in excess of $1 million per season.

Lindros' agent on way out?

Rick Curran, the Philadelphia-based agent who brought Eric Lindros through the most taxing holdout and trade negotiations in NHL history, reportedly is on the verge of being fired.

Reasons aren't being given, but reports are the Lindros family was unhappy their son had to sit out a year before being traded. They also didn't enjoy the fact their son was the object of a media circus in Canada that pitted French interests against the rest of the country.

It's just another chapter in the now shameless Lindros saga. Curran not only delivered an NHL-record six-year, $21 million contract to the unproven Lindros, he baby-sat his entire family. That was no easy task throughout proceedings that often required Curran's putting down flaps caused by his client and his client's mother.

Ironically, Lindros' mother, Bonnie, is rumored to be the voice behind the dump-Curran movement. Bonnie Lindros was the focal point for much of the animosity directed at her son by the Canadian media.