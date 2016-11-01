FINES HANG OVER HEADS OF 2 PRO-LIFE ACTIVISTS BUT WOMEN VOW TO CONTINUE FIGHT

The testimony has been heard. The judge has decided: Pro-life activists Nancy Walker and Bonnie Behn owe a total of $20,000 to two local abortion clinics for harassing patients.

But the check is not in the mail.

And it may never be.

Mrs. Walker and Mrs. Behn -- best friends, born-again Christians and grandmothers of a total of 25 grandchildren -- said they will take their recently imposed fines to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary. Both women harassed patients, a federal judge said, in violation of a court order.

The two women stopped short -- but just a tad short -- of vowing never to pay the fines.

"How could I ever give a penny to the people who are doing this atrocity to children?" asked Mrs. Behn, who under the court decision owes $10,000 to Buffalo GYN Womenservices clinic. "I would be sending a donation to Womenservices for baby killing."

"It would be against everything I believe in to pay money to people who 25 years ago would have been put in jail," added Mrs. Walker, who owes a total of $10,000 to Buffalo GYN Womenservices and Dr. Paul Davis' clinic in Amherst.

What happens if the women lose their appeals and won't or can't pay the abortion clinics?

Although a federal judge imposed the fines, it will be up to the clinics to pursue the women for the money.

The $10,000 judgments could hang over the two women's heads forever. And if they insist on not paying, they would be unable to work, own a home or obtain credit.

In a 1 1/2 -hour interview in Mrs. Walker's Lancaster home last week, one clear message emerged: Pro-life fires burn inside both women, and $10,000 fines won't put out the fires.

Mrs. Behn and Mrs. Walker fielded every tough question -- about breaking the law, about violating patients' rights, about screaming at pro-choice supporters -- with the same refrain: They're bound by their convictions to make this fight, to stand up for rights of the unborn and to talk with women considering abortions.

"This is a war," Mrs. Walker said. "We're fighting for our convictions. We're fighting to bring morality back into this country. We're fighting to unify the family."

To Mrs. Behn, all the issues are interwoven: Abortion, prayer being banned in the schools, homosexuality and the breakdown of the family.

"I see it all as one ball of wax," she said. "It's all a breakdown of morality. When it starts falling apart, it affects everyone."

The two women emphasized that they didn't want to sound defiant.

But the fines also haven't affected their roughly twice-a-week commitment to "sidewalk counseling" outside abortion clinics.

Mrs. Behn, for example, was in front of a clinic a week ago Friday morning, when U.S District Court Judge Richard J. Arcara announced his decision to fine her. The fine didn't stop her from returning to the clinic the next day.

A third woman also was fined $10,000, Carla R. Goss, is in a different position. She was last on the front lines of the abortion protests about a year ago.

"My convictions are still the same, but I'm married now, and I don't have the time to get out there," the former Carla Rainero said last week in a brief phone interview.

But like the other two, Mrs. Goss, 23, said she plans to appeal Arcara's decision, and she was even more adamant about not paying any money to Womenservices.

"I would die first before I paid one penny that would go to the slaughter of children," she added.

The women aren't sure what will happen to them if they don't pay the fines.

Arcara ordered the women to pay damages to the clinics, not to his court. The judgments filed against them are handled almost as if the women had lost civil cases in court.

Once the judgments are filed, they may be satisfied either by a voluntary payment agreement between the parties -- highly unlikely in this case -- or by involuntary collection measures, explained Glenn E. Murray, an attorney for Buffalo GYN Womenservices and the Pro-Choice Network.

Those involuntary measures include garnishing an employee's wages or seizing property.

"I won't work because of this, and I have no property," said Mrs. Goss, who lives in a rented Grand Island home and drives a 1983 car.

That doesn't mean the judgment has no bite.

"If someone has a judgment against them and they don't have property or income, then that person can frustrate the judgment only by remaining a pauper," Murray said. "Because the judgment can be renewed, it can be a lifelong lien against present and future property or income."

Murray added that a judgment also can prevent a person from obtaining credit.

So this may be a long, drawn-out battle.

That doesn't seem to bother Mrs. Behn, 50, and Mrs. Walker, 48, veterans of the local anti-abortion wars.

Each has been arrested at least a dozen times and spent at least a couple of months in jail.

Like many other pro-life activists, Mrs. Walker traces her involvement to a personal family crisis, when her 15-year-old daughter became pregnant in 1984.

While abortion never was an option, Mrs. Walker talked with other pregnant teen-agers and saw a six-week sonogram of her grandson.

"That's when it clicked: The preciousness of life within a woman," she said.

Mrs. Walker participated in her first rescue in November 1987, in Cherry Hill, N.J., and soon became a leader of the local rescue movement. She estimated that she's spent about five months in jail total, in Buffalo, New York City and Atlanta.

Pro-choice leaders have singled out Mrs. Walker as the leader of the front-line anti-abortion forces, accusing her of terrorizing patients, reducing them to tears, and intimidating clinic staff members.

She admitted that she has screamed at the "pro-aborts" and that she has called the doctors killers. But she added that she's never screamed "Abortion is murder" to a patient.

"Sometimes the truth isn't nice," she added. "Sometimes the truth is upsetting."

Mrs. Behn, who wore a "God Is Pro-Life" button to the interview, takes a more low-key approach than her best friend.

After becoming a born-again Christian in 1976, Mrs. Behn recalled she didn't become overly concerned about abortion until she saw an anti-abortion film during a prayer meeting about five years later.

Then, wherever she turned in the Bible, she found what she interpreted as testimony of the wrongness of abortion.

"In the summer of 1988, He showed me where I could become involved, and that's when I became involved in my first rescue," she said. "This is what God wants me to do. He's called me to do this. So I want to be obedient to God."

Her ministry occupies her time every day, whether it's on the streets, on the phone or reading the Bible.

Mrs. Behn and Mrs. Walker both rejected the idea that there's any middle ground or compromise that can resolve the abortion debate.

And they sounded undaunted, even with $10,000 debts hanging over them.

"It's a commitment, a conviction," Mrs. Behn emphasized. "It's not something that will go away."

Even Mrs. Goss, no longer on the front lines, sounded undeterred in her pro-life commitment.

"This isn't a pleasant thing, having a $10,000 fine hanging over your head," she said. "But I believe in the cause, and I'm sure God will be faithful and see us through this."