EARL W. SPRINGBORN JR., RETIRED BUSINESSMAN

Services for Eden businessman Earl W. Springborn Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the David C. Laing Funeral Home, 2724 W. Church St., Eden. Burial will be in Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

Springborn, 57, died Friday (Aug. 21, 1992) in his Eden home after a short illness.

He grew up in Snyder and graduated from Amherst High School in 1952.

Springborn joined the Navy in 1953 and worked as a frogman in a demolition crew.

In 1957, he bought Markings Sign Co., which he operated until 1966.

Before moving to Eden in 1972, he lived in Portville, where he operated the Portville Motel.

Springborn also was supervisor of the state Department of Transportation sign shop in the Town of Hamburg for more than 20 years. In addition, he owned the Fire Extinguisher and Equipment Co.

He retired in 1991.

Survivors include his wife, the former Nancy Pitman; two daughters, Debra Peiffer of Hamburg and Kathleen Nagle of Dunkirk; one son, Earl W. III of West Valley; his parents, Gertrude Springborn of Williamsville and Earl of Vero Beach, Fla., and a grandson.