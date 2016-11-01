MRS. RUSCH

The wedding of Libby Ponticello to Robert William Rusch took place Friday at 4 p.m. in Holy Cross Catholic Church, where the Rev. Paul R. Bossi performed the ceremony for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ponticello of Prospect Avenue and the son of Robert R. Rusch of East Aurora and Linda Perin of Town of Tonawanda. A reception was given in Samuel's Grande Manor. After a trip to Aruba, the couple will live on Elmwood Avenue.

A graduate of Grover Cleveland High School and Continental School of Beauty, the bride owns Libby's Hair Salon. The bridegroom, a graduate of Iroquois Central High School, was graduated from the Army Nuclear Weapons School while in the Army and attends Erie Community College. He is employed at Frontier Liquor & Beverage.