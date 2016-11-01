MAN, 31, IS ARRESTED IN STABBING OF MOTHER

A man accused of stabbing his mother Thursday afternoon was taken into custody several hours later as he wandered around downtown -- walking in and out of Police Headquarters at one point.

Melody Amerson, 58, of 390 Northumberland Ave. suffered stab wounds inflicted with a six-inch butcher knife, Kensington Station police said. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

Throughout the night police were on the lookout for her son, 31-year-old Robert Amerson. He reportedly walked into Police Headquarters at 74 Franklin St. to surrender but wandered off without doing so.

Shortly afterward, he was found sitting on a bench at the bus terminal by Officers Mark Conwicky, Michael Garrity, Edward Hammer and Dennis McCants of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police.

Mrs. Amerson told police her son had been on medication and that the attack probably was the result of his failing to take a dose. Amerson was taken to the medical center for observation.

He faces a charge of first-degree assault.