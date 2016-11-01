BUSH BASHES CLINTON DEFENSE PLAN AS SOME ASK PRESIDENT TO END RACE

President Bush, moving to blunt increasing attacks from his own party, lashed out at Democrat Bill Clinton's defense and foreign policies, which he said could cost Americans 1 million jobs.

Bush, under increasing fire from Republican conservatives, who have begun openly calling for him to abandon his bid for a second term, courted voters Thursday in Southern California, a bastion of the party's political right wing.

Following an angry exchange between top Bush campaign officials and congressional Republicans worried that a political disaster looms in the Nov. 3 election, the president escalated his attacks on Clinton, who holds a commanding lead in most polls.

The Arkansas governor and his party, Bush told cheering robotics workers at Odetics Inc. in Anaheim, would cut the defense budget recklessly, endangering the nation's safety and eliminating 1 million jobs.

"They want to gut the defense and we cannot let that happen," he said to rousing applause.

With the Cold War over, Bush plans to cut defense spending by $50 billion by 1997; Clinton proposes reductions twice that deep.

"From top to bottom, our entire program is designed to build America for the 21st century," Bush told a receptive employee audience at the supercollider facility in Waxahachie, Texas.

"You're going to hear a lot of talk about change, but to me this election, like every other one, is also about trust," Bush said in Anaheim.

"Who do you trust to change America? Who do you trust not to do what's easy or sounds good . . . but to do what is right?

"While the economy is still growing, it is not growing fast enough."

Bush added Congress had to stop "dillying and dallying" and pass his growth program.

Some party leaders believe Bush's re-election campaign is dead in the water, crippled by a daily drumbeat of grim economic news, constantly worsening polls, one campaign gaffe after another and near-panic among supporters desperate to turn things around.

On top of all this, a smattering of "Dump Bush" talk began among right-wing Republicans.

"Instead of all the talk of dumping Dan Quayle, we ought to be talking about dumping George Bush," conservative policy analyst Burton Pines said Thursday during a discussion of the president's political woes on CBS-TV's "This Morning."

"Both conservatives and the Republican Party and then America would be better off if George Bush would do the honorable thing and abdicate," he said, echoing sentiments expressed Wednesday by well-known columnist George Will.

Conservative fund-raiser Richard Viguerie said: "The president should do the honorable thing: resign and . . . be the architect of a Jack Kemp for president ticket and Jim Baker for vice president."

A full-page ad in the Washington Post, run by L.E. Thomas, a former Florida Republican state chairman, urged Vice President Quayle to help Bush by leaving the Republican ticket.

Bush and Quayle have been trying to quash such talk for weeks.

And the conservative bible, William F. Buckley's National Review magazine, recommended that Quayle be dumped in favor of Housing Secretary Jack Kemp, a former congressman from Buffalo; Defense Secretary Dick Cheney, or former Education Secretary William J. Bennett.