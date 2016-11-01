BROCTON STUDENT AT CORNELL WINS VITICULTURE AWARD
Robert H. Smith of Brocton, a sophomore at Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, has received the 1992 Nelson J. Shaulis Advancement of Viticulture Award. He will be working with Dr. Robert Pool of the Department of Horticultural Sciences in Geneva to develop data that will allow grape growers to make crop predictions and how much fruit to remove by mechanical thinning to insure that the crop will reach full
maturity in a given year.
ELSEWHERE
Share this article