NEWSTEAD SURVEY SHOWS SUPPORT FOR WATER DISTRICT

Councilman Thomas L. Cowan, head of the Newstead Town Board's Water Committee, said 85 percent of property owners in the north end of town who responded to a survey support a new water

district.

The district includes portions of Rapids from the Clarence town line to Sandhill, Crego, Fletcher and Moore roads. Town officials said residents in an area not included in the plans for service, were polled and a large percentage of people in that region requested to be included in the proposed half-million-dollar district. Of the 23 parcels in the area affected, 16 said they were in favor of the project and four were not, Cowan said.

More than 100 residents attended a public information meeting last week on the proposed district. Most favored having municipal water.

Once a formal map, plan and report for the Sandhill area, including Miland Road, is prepared by Wendel Engineers, the town's engineering firm, the Town Board will set the date for a public hearing.

Supervisor Donald C. Holmes Tuesday said the town engineers, in presenting their cost analysis to the board at Monday night's meeting, indicated that by including the Sandhill area in the plans, there may be a decrease in the cost to residents.

However, Holmes said, "We won't know that for sure until engineers add assessments and determine what the costs would be to lay the pipe."

Town officials noted area residents have petitioned the board for help in establishing the district over a period of several years.