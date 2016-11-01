WESTERN WINS HOCKEY GOLD MEDAL AGAIN

After four days of I-don't-want-it-you-take-it ice hockey, a wacky Empire State Games tournament ended Sunday like it almost always does -- with Western Region players wearing gold medals around their necks.

Given a shocking reprieve when Central upended host Adirondack, 5-4, late Saturday night, the West showed its gratitude by crushing Central, 7-2, at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Western won its third straight gold and ninth in 11 years by finishing the round-robin event 4-1. Adirondack, a 12-1 Sunday morning victor over New York City, finished 3-1-1 to take the silver and would have won its second gold by merely beating Central. Adirondack had dumped Western, 5-3, on Friday.

"When they beat us, we needed a minor miracle," admitted Western coach Peter Schneider of Amherst. "But one problem teams have is that their kids come here to beat the West and they forget they have to play five games in this tournament."

Western, 47-4-4 all-time in Games play, cruised to the gold after scoring three goals in a 2:52 span of the first period to take a 3-1 lead. Four more in the second boosted the gap to 7-1, leaving no suspense for the final stanza.

And it's a good thing. Because head-to-head competition is the first tie-breaker, a Western loss to Central would have meant no medal at all. Adirondack would have struck gold, with bronze medalist Long Island moving up to the silver and Central getting the bronze.

Facing the all-or-nothing proposition, Western responded in convincing fashion.

Tonawanda's Pat Staerker had two goals, including the tally that put Western ahead for good. It came at 13:59 of the first period, when he intercepted a weak Central clearing pass and rifled a slap shot past the glove of Central goalie Joe Rowbottom.

Just 20 seconds later, Buffalo's Ryan Shanahan fed John Russell of Lewiston for a tap-in to make it 3-1 and the rout was on.

Other Western goals were scored by Shanahan, a Bishop Timon player; Amherst's Corey Ogiba; Williamsville's Stephen Duke; and Depew's Jeff Purcell. Goalie Peter Grisanti of West Seneca made 13 saves to earn the win.

Western's forechecking was a key throughout the tournament in sparking an offense that averaged seven goals a game. Schneider effectively utilized four forward lines, and that wore down every opponent except Adirondack.

Duke and captain Cort Knodel of St. Francis High backboned a defense that yielded just seven goals in the five games.

Although he downplayed its significance, the gold allowed Schneider to gain the satisfaction he couldn't get in the 1987 Syracuse Games, when his Western team suffered its first loss ever in Games play and took the silver while Adirondack celebrated the gold.