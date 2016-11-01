A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Mary W. Penczek at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1419 Falls St., after a funeral service at 11 in the Labuda Funeral Home, 356 Portage Road. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lewiston.

Mrs. Penczek, 84, of Niagara Street died Friday (July 24, 1992) in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Born in Buffalo, the former Mary W. Ficner came to Niagara Falls as a child. She was a Niagara Falls High School graduate.

She was a cashier at Metropolitan Life for 10 years and an office manager for Penczek Brothers ELectric. In addition, Mrs. Penczek was a co-manager of Ficner's Fairway market, retiring in 1987.

She was a member of the Niagara Falls Urban Renewal Committee Area 1, the East Side Business and Professional Association, the TECZA Lodge 61 Woodmen of the World, Women of Woodcraft Lodge 444, the ECHO Club Credit Union and Ad Astra.

Survivors include her husband, Walter J.; a son, C. Walter; two brothers, Conrad R. Ficner and Matthew Ficner, and three sisters, Helen Jarosz, Joan A. Ficner and Theresa Andrzejczyk.

The Women of Woodcraft Lodge 444 will have a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.[Graves]