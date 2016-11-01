LET PROPERTY TAXPAYERS PAY ON AN INSTALLMENT PLAN FINDING THOUSANDS AT ONCE CAN BE TOO HARD

IT'S NOT always as easy as you might think to pay property taxes. Usually, in this area, you must come up with all the money at once by the time the deadlines for the town, school and county levies arrive -- or immediately start to run up past-due penalties.

In Erie County, in the towns and in the school districts outside Buffalo, partial payments not within the 30-day periods when property taxes come due are illegal.

This all-at-once system imposes economic hardships, especially on the retired on fixed incomes, a growing segment of the population, and on individuals and families struggling through hard economic times.

That's why local tax receivers are advocating, and why both Erie County and the Town of Amherst have recently taken, steps to reform the system in order to allow property tax payments by installment.

Details have not been settled, and the steps taken so far remain tentative and preliminary. But they go in the right direction and deserve enthusiastic support.

To take an example, the Town of Amherst now collects county and town taxes between Jan. 15 and Feb. 15 each year, and school taxes between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15.

To avoid penalties, the taxpayers must pay every dime owed within that period.

Maybe this system began back when farmers had money from their harvests and could best pay the taxes early each year. Whatever the explanation, the system has become an anachronism out of touch with today's lifestyles and other, more modern tax arrangements.

Almost everyone pays state and federal income taxes by installments, some in weekly withholding, others biweekly, still others through quarterly advance payments. Relatively few pay what's due with single checks to Albany or Washington dated no later than April 15.

Residents of Buffalo for years have paid property taxes in two installments a year, not one. Thousands of property owners actually pay county and school taxes through monthly mortgage checks. So they avoid a hardship that others, with paid-up mortgages, cannot.

Moreover, partial payments could encourage people who could not muster the total payment to stay current with what they owe and provide recipient schools and government with at least portions of the tax revenues owed.

One reasonable idea under discussion would require a substantial first payment each year -- say 50 percent of the due bill -- with the rest payable over the next three-quarters of the year, with the option, of course, to pay off the entire debt at any time.

The Erie County attorney has been asked by the Legislature to draft a two-year experiment along these lines. A countywide referendum is not required for the change, but approval by the State Legislature is.

This reform would affect county and town cash flows. The consequences of that impact should be studied, and disruptions minimized. But such difficulties should not deter the reform. Government convenience should not supersede taxpayer needs.

As for state approval, Albany ought to be sympathetic. After all, its own tax procedures feature incremental payments of what's due.