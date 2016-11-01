MARVEL TO BUY FLEER CORP.

Comic book giant Marvel Entertainment Group Inc. agreed on Friday to buy Fleer Corp., the maker of Dubble Bubble chewing gum and sports trading cards.

Marvel agreed to buy Mount Laurel-based Fleer, the 107-year-old maker of baseball cards, for $28 a share, or a total of $265 million, the companies said.

The acquisition, approved by the boards of both companies, gives Marvel added muscle in the $1.2 billion trading card market, which Marvel entered in 1990 with its Marvel Universe cards.

Fleer, a family business founded in 1885 by German immigrants, has more than 500 employees. Besides a Philadelphia plant, Fleer has operations in Spain, Germany, Canada and Morocco. Fleer sells baseball, football and basketball trading cards.

Fleer was sold in 1989 to a group of New York investors.

Marvel is North America's largest creator of comic books. Its comics are translated into 20 languages and sold in 30 countries worldwide.