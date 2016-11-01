STOCK PRICES ARE FLAT IN EARLY AFTERNOON

The stock market was flat today, restrained by weakness in overseas markets.

The Dow Jones average of 30 industrials, down about 12 points in the early going, was up 0.54 at 3,290.58 by noon.

Losers slightly outnumbered gainers on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the Japanese market, the Nikkei index of 225 issues tumbled 3.4 percent, wiping out gains it had posted the day before. European markets also were losing ground as Wall Streeters arrived at work.

Royal Appliance Manufacturing led the active list, down 12 5/8 at 8 1/2 . Late Thursday the company jolted investors with word of sharply lower earnings for the second quarter.

McDonald's, also among the volume leaders, rose 1 1/4 to 43 5/8 . The stock tumbled 2 1/4 points Thursday, when the company reported second-quarter earnings of 69 cents a share, up from 63 cents a share in the April-June period last year but shy of what analysts had been forecasting.

The NYSE's composite index of all its listed common stocks dropped 0.35 to 226.31. At the American Stock Exchange, the market value index was down 0.09 at 382.41.