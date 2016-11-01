MORE THAN 100 RALLY FOR SEA LION RETURN

More than 100 Friends of the Sea Lion turned out Thursday night to show their support for returning the tall ship to Chautauqua Lake.

Assemblyman William Parment, D-North Harmony, told the Sea Lion supporters that "public process" was not followed when Chautauqua Lake Historic Vessels Inc. sold the ship last May to the Buffalo Maritimes Society for $1. Parment added that alternatives should have been explored for keeping the replica of a 16th-century English sailing ship on Chautauqua Lake.

The state legislator warned, however, that if the ship is returned here, state funding to make the craft into a museum is not likely.

Robert Ludwig of the Friends of the Sea Lion said the rally was intended to increase public awareness. He said the project to make the vessel a viable tourist attraction can only be accomplished with volunteers. Ludwig is part of a new volunteer crew to be led by former crew member Robert Drake.

The Sea Lion has been awash in controversy since the sale. State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Gerace is expected to rule next week on whether the sale was valid and where the ship should be kept. The Sea Lion was built by shipwright Ernest Cowan of Mayville and a few friends. It was launched in 1984.