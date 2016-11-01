ROBERT A. FASO, NAVY HOSPITAL CORPSMAN

A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert A. Faso, 29, a decorated Navy hospital corpsman first class on active duty at the Naval Air Station in Meridian, Miss., will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, S. 3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.

Prayers will be said at 9 in the Heritage Funeral Home, 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.

Faso was involved in an auto accident near Fort Payne, Ala., July 12 and died Tuesday (July 21, 1992) in Baroness Erlanger Memorial Hospital, in Chattanooga, Tenn.

He will be buried with full military honors Tuesday in Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, Fla.

A West Seneca native, Faso had been living with his family in Meridian.

He was a graduate of Bishop Timon High School, a former volunteer firefighter with the Reserve Fire Company, West Seneca, and an Eagle Scout with Troop 483, West Seneca.

He attended Salem College, in Salem, W.Va., and Brockport State College and was working on his degree in aviation through Embry Riddle College in Daytona Beach, Fla., at the time of his death.

A 10-year veteran of the Navy, he was trained to serve as a helicopter crewman and parachutist and had earned both air warfare wings and jump wings. He was awarded the Naval Air Medal for service in Grenada and the Navy Achievement Medal in 1984 for saving a family from a house fire in Norfolk, Va., while off duty.

He is survived by his wife, the former Dawn Casper, a Navy hospital corpsman second class; two sons, Anthony and Jonathan; his mother, Mary Ann of West Seneca; a brother, Christopher of St. Augustine, Fla.; a sister, Laura of Depew, and his maternal grandmother, Angeline Pampalona.[Christian]