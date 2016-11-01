PENDLETON TO SOFT-PEDAL ITS DOG LAW

The Pendleton Town Board will keep the bark and take some of the bite out of its proposed dog-control law, board members said Wednesday.

"We certainly got some good suggestions," said Supervisor Shirley R. Conner. "Most of them I see no reason to disagree with."

She said suggestions made at last month's public hearing and written comments received since then will be incorporated into the proposal by the town attorney. Another public hearing will be scheduled on the new proposal, the supervisor said.

Dog lovers in the town have bristled at some of the provisions of the proposed law, including one that called for the death penalty for repeat offender dogs. The law included fines and possible jail time for the owners of wayward dogs and possible euthanasia for the canines.

Among the suggestions to be considered are the lowering of the fines and rewording some sections.

Councilman John V. Kudla said there are related issues that should be considered. He and Councilman Kevin R. Smigiel met with a dozen residents on the proposal last week.

"Do we want to have some sort of leash law?" Kudla asked. "We have great suggestions. I think the biggest objection is the running at large of dogs."

Other councilmen brought up the possibility of enacting a "pooper-scooper" law, and barring dogs from Town Park on July 4.

One town resident who vehemently opposed the first proposal said after Wednesday's meeting he believes the Town Board wants a leash law.

"We don't want a leash law in the Town of Pendleton," said Melvin Nicholas. "They would be better off to take the old dog ordinance and update it."

Dog Warden Leo J. Borner said he agrees with the softening of the first proposal.

"I think it was pretty good," he said.

Borner said he gives dog owners a warning on their first offense, and for a repeat offense obtains a signed complaint and issues a court appearance ticket.