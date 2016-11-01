PARK TURF TAKES BEATING DURING FESTIVAL WILLIAMSVILLE TALKS OF RELOCATING OLD HOME DAYS

The heavy rains that fell during much of Old Home Days in Williamsville last week, leaving behind torn and rutted turf, has resulted in talk of changing how and where future festivals are held.

"Things may be awkward" for people and organizations with functions scheduled in Island Park for the next week or two because of grading and reseeding work, said Williamsville Mayor Ronald W. Daniels Tuesday.

The week-long rains, coupled with foot traffic, midway rides and tires of trucks used to haul away the rides, reduced some parts of the park to a muddy mess by last weekend.

"However, the good news is we have the dust that everybody complained about last year under control this year," Daniels quipped.

"Seriously, it looks real good today (Tuesday) since they graded out the deep ruts and got the 100 bales of hay we got from a local farmer out of there," Daniels said.

He added that the village's volunteer consultant on repairing the park turf is Jim Hornung, head groundskeeper at Pilot Field.

"He's going to be directing us step by step to get the park back in shape as quickly as possible," Daniels said.

Meanwhile, the Williamsville Parks Committee plans to discuss Island Park and Old Home Days at its meeting today and Amherst Town Board members are calling for a meeting with their counterparts in Williamsville to discuss the same subject.

Amherst Town Board members on Monday noted that the town this year moved its Fourth of July concert and fireworks display to the University at Buffalo's North Campus because of complaints that the crowds and traffic were too much for the Bassett Park neighborhood. Amherst Councilwoman Peggy Santillo said she is among those who believe Old Home Days outgrew Island Park several years ago.

Village officials said families, politicians and other groups with picnics, reunions and other functions scheduled in Island Park will be offered nearby Garrison Park as an alternative for a week or two.

Officials and representatives of organizations involved in Old Home Days will be discussing options for the festival's future, Daniels said, including:

Holding future Old Home Days in late August, or just before Labor Day, instead of mid-July. This "would give us the whole fall rainy season to bring back the turf if need be," the mayor said.

Next year's festival is expected to be held in early August anyway because of the World University Games, Daniels noted.

Moving the carnival portion of the festival out of the park, either into the municipal parking lot or to the Erie Community College North Campus.

Daniels said upcoming meetings will address ways to improve the festival and complaints about crowds and safety.

"I know the normal reaction of most people when they saw the park last weekend was, 'Oh my God, look at this.' But it's all repairable," Daniels said.

"On the other hand, it is a very short season we have around here, and the people do pay taxes to use their parks. That's one of our major concerns -- that if you have Old Home Days for a week and it takes two weeks for repairs, then the people are being denied a full season's use of the park.

"I love Old Home Days, the overwhelming majority of the people do, I believe," Daniels said. "I also believe most people want it to continue because it generates an incredible amount of dedication and interest and does a great deal of good. People actually take their vacations to work in the tents and booths, helping to raise money for their particular cause," Daniels said.

"Our (government officials) concern I believe should be to continue to do what we can to help the event continue to be successful, while also doing our best to assure minimum interference with the use of the park at all other times," he said.