BARRISTER EARNS $2,000 IN QUARTER

For just the second time in the last 4 1/2 years, Barrister Information Systems Corp. is reporting a quarterly profit.

The Buffalo-based computer company said today it earned $2,000 during the first quarter before paying dividends on its preferred stock, which was a sharp improvement from its loss of $166,000, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

While the profit is tiny for a company with $4.1 million in quarterly sales, Barrister executives said the nominal earnings were a sign that things are starting to turn around for the firm, which has lost about $21 million during the last 4 1/2 years.

"We're obviously heading in the right direction. We're all encouraged," said Henry P. Semmelhack, Barrister's president. "I think we're getting to firmer ground now, but we have to produce substantially more profits than we've been showing."

And Semmelhack said the company could remain in the black during the current quarter. "We're looking to do it again in the second quarter and we believe that's possible," he said.

Barrister was able to report a small profit even though its revenues fell 11.9 percent to $4.1 million from $4.65 million a year earlier, thanks to a 17 percent decline in revenues from the company's service business, which slipped to $2.9 million.

At the same time, Barrister's revenues from the sale of computer products rose 5 percent during the quarter ended June 26 to $1.2 million from $1.14 million a year ago.

But the overall decline in revenues was offset by a 13.4 percent drop in Barrister's operating expenses, which fell to $4.03 million from $4.66 million a year earlier as the cost-cutting and restructuring programs the company instituted last year took hold.

Yet when the past-due dividends that Barrister has to pay on its preferred stock are factored in, the company lost $69,000, which is equal to 3 cents per share of its common stock.