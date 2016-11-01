Services for R. Joseph Marmo, 69, of Robinson Road will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Lange Funeral Home, 186 East Ave.

Marmo died Sunday (July 19, 1992) in Buffalo General Hospital.

Born in Brooklyn, he worked as a lockman with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He retired from the corps in 1982 after a 35-year career.

An Army veteran of World War II, he was awarded a Bronze Star for service in North Africa.

Survivors include his wife, the former Mary Mattina; two sons, Philip J. of North Tonawanda and Charles J.; a brother, John of Kingston; a sister, Millie Princepate of Staten Island, and two grandsons.[shrwood]