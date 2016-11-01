COUNCIL OKS $26,000 FOR FALLS LIGHTING CITY WILL PICK UP ITS SHARE OF THE TAB

The City Council unanimously agreed Monday to allocate about $26,000 to pay for the city's share of the illumination of the falls.

The funds had previously been left out of the city's 1992 budget. The city, Niagara Falls, Ont., and the parks systems on both sides of the border, each pay one quarter of the cost of maintaining the lighting system -- a total of about $128,000 in Canadian funds. Ontario Hydro donates about $30,000 worth of electricity.

The two cities, two parks systems and Ontario Hydro are members of an international Illumination Board, which oversees the lighting of the American and Horseshoe Falls.

A Niagara Falls, Ont., alderman had called for the lights to be turned out until the American city paid its share. But, Niagara Falls, Ont., Mayor Wayne Thomson said that would probably hurt the tourist trade and not solve anything.

In another matter, the Council set a special meeting for 7 p.m. Monday to consider a resolution "relative to the position of acting Controller Anthony Giove" and other items that may need to be addressed before the Council begins its August recess.

Giove was hired in May after former Controller Patricia C. Lenhart retired at Mayor Jacob A. Palillo's request. Giove had said at the time of his appointment that he could not take the job on a permanent basis because it would affect his retirement.

The Council also set a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Monday on two helicopter sightseeing tour flight plans submitted by Heussler Air Service, a division of Bucholtz Aviation Inc. The tours would depart from the Envoy Motor Inn parking lot on Niagara Street.

One flight plan would take the tours over the Howard Johnson Motor Lodge, south over the Niagara River to circle the falls and back to the Envoy by the same route. An alternate flight plan would head south over the Third Street parking ramp to the Niagara River south of the Horseshoe Falls, then north along the river over the Rainbow Bridge and southeast back to the Envoy.

In June, the Council tabled a request from Heussler to operate helicopter sightseeing tours from the Niagara Falls International Transportation Center at Fourth and Niagara streets.

The only helicopter sightseeing operation in the city is Rainbow Helicopter Inc., which is operated by David J. Banks from Howard Johnson's on Main Street. In other business, the Council:

Set a public hearing for 7 p.m. Monday on a proposed solid waste recycling law.

Tabled a resolution by Councilwoman Barbara A. Geracitano calling for monthly billings for water and sewer bills. Giove said the move would cost the city an additional $48,400 a year. Mrs. Geracitano said people on fixed incomes would find monthly bills easier to pay. She said the extra funds could come from a $2.1 million surplus in the Water Department that was revealed in the 1990 city audit. Councilman Anthony F. Quaranto said the Council does not have any evidence of the surplus since it has not received the 1989 and 1990 city audits from the executive branch.

Gave Mayor Jacob A. Palillo authority to execute a contract for the Jumpin' Jack Shootout basketball tournament, which is to take place on Aug. 28-30. The Council had previously retained the right to approve the details of the agreement. But, Corporation Counsel Douglas J. Crowley said all of the details have not been finalized and the Council will recess for the month of August.

Approved Palillo's appointment of Timothy G. Bax, Ralph F. Aversa and Paul Argy to the Home Improvement Licensing Board and his reappointment of John Signorelli and Joseph Paonessa to the Electrical Board of Examiners of Master Electricians.