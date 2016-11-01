DOW DOWN 38.63 POINTS AT MIDDAY

The stock market took a sharp drop today under pressure from worries about corporate earnings and political uncertainties.

The Dow Jones average of 30 industrials tumbled 38.63 points to 3,293.01 by noontime.

"Overseas stocks were being killed and the dollar is very weak," said one trader. "Also, long-term interest rates are a little high."

"Given the way the overseas markets are, I guess New York is headed down too," said Hildegard Zagorski, analyst at Prudential Securities. "It could be a bumpy day."

Analysts said anemic growth, disappointing earnings reports and a weaker dollar probably spell trouble for stocks. Equities have already priced in a significantly stronger economy than the sluggish recovery warrants.

"I think the long-awaited correction should begin today," said Oppenheimer & Co. market strategist Michael Metz.

"Expectations (of growth) are going to be racheted downward over the coming months and the market is going to have to adjust to that," he said.

Losers outnumbered gainers by nearly 4 to 1 on the New York Stock Exchange, with 324 up, 1,281 down and 539 unchanged. Volume on the Big Board came to 77.98 million shares at noontime, against 87.38 million at the same point Friday.

The Japanese stock market tumbled overnight, sending the Nikkei index of 225 issues below 16,000 for the first time since July 1. The 225-share Nikkei average ended down 663.59 points, or 4.01 percent lower at 15,884.48.

In London, shares fell through psychological support at 2,400, pressured by a gloomy Confederation of British Industry survey, weaker sterling and higher money market rates. The FTSE 100 index was 58.8 points lower at 2,373.1.

Even small disappointments in corporate earnings reports have frequently touched off sharp declines in individual stocks, as happened Friday with International Business Machines. IBM shares, down 5 1/4 points Friday, lost another 1 7/8 to 93 1/8 today.

In addition, brokers said traders seemed to be disappointed that the market had been unable to rally following the withdrawal of Ross Perot from the presidential race last week.

Merck fell 5/8 to 49 3/8 . The company reported second-quarter profits of 57 cents a share, up from 48 cents a share in the comparable period a year ago.

The NYSE's composite index of all its listed common stocks lost 2.20 to 226.31.