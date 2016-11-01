CERNE'S TWO-HITTER LIFTS EDEN TO VICTORY

Gary Cerne fired a two-hitter and struck out 11 Sunday as Eden blanked East Aurora, 9-0, on the way to a double-header sweep in the Central League of The Buffalo News Suburban Association.

Cerne continued his mastery in the second game as he and Paul Cotton combined to pitch a three-hit-

ter with 12 strikeouts in an 8-1 victory. Ricky Rogers had three hits and Mark Warsaw two RBIs for Eden (7-6).

Andy Austin knocked in Jamie Thomas with the game-winning run in the sixth inning as Fillmore (8-5) edged Belmont, 3-2. . . . Chet Weaver had four RBIs as Freedom (6-8) clobbered Franklinville, 17-6. . . . . . . Rob Holland drove in Ty Rogers in the 10th inning to lift Chaffee-Sardinia (12-3) over Belfast, 7-6. . . . Jeff Hutchinson collected four hits, including a homer and double, as Gowanda outlasted Morton's Corner's, 12-8. . . . Winning pitcher John Gregory had 11 strikeouts as Holland (7-7) blasted Java, 14-1.

Southern League: Kevin Sweeney, Shawn Hennessy, Brian Hennessy and Chris Snusz each had three hits and two RBIs as Callahan's Quad Sox (12-3) throttled Kettle's, 15-1.

Erie Niagara-League: Mike Capen and Tim Pirrone combined to pitch Lockport Bus to a 4-3 first-game win over Lancaster. Marty Hurley doubled and had two RBIs as Lancaster (9-9) came back to down Bus, 5-1. . . . Amherst City Mattress (15-4) swept Adelphia as Scott Yudess ripped a three-run double in an 11-7 victory and added two hits and three runs in a 10-4 win. . . . Jim Voutour had a two-run double as DMI (9-9) drubbed Alden, 9-4. . . . Eldredge Club swept Clarence, 5-0 and 3-1, as Jim Ganger pitched a three-hitter in the opener and Craig Burgler hurled a four-hitter in the nightcap.

Lake Shore League-South: Emerling Chevrolet (16-3) clinched the division title by topping West Herr, 10-9, as Jeff Hine drove in Dave Krieger in the top of the eighth inning to complete a suspended game. West Herr (14-5) then topped Emerling, 5-0, as Jeff Evancho pitched a two-hitter and struck out six. . . . Paul Kellner and Joe Pinter each had three hits and two-run homers as West Herr trounced Lake View, 16-1. . . . Kevin Biddle went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs as Orchard Park (11-7) clubbed Cheektowaga, 17-7, for its first of two wins. Biddle had two hits and two RBIs as Orchard Park clipped the Kandefers, 10-9.

Muny AAA: Jim Korczynski pitched a three-hitter to lead the Travelers (12-0) to a 6-0 win over Avenue Pizza. . . . Jeff Cook and Bruce Axelson combined to pitch a four-hitter as the Cardinals downed Niagara Aluminum, 6-2. . . . Chris Sheehan fanned 10 and hit a two-run homer as Aluminum topped North Forest, 2-1.

International AA: Scott McManigle singled in the winning run to cap a three-run seventh inning and give Classics V (11-0-1) a 3-2 triumph over Klub Casey. All three runs scored after a dropped third strike with two outs.

American Legion: Tom Stepka fanned nine and scattered six hits as Lamm (4-7) edged Depew, 1-0.