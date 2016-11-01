ANGOLA RESIDENT MAY FACE COUNTS IN 2 CAR CRASHES

An Angola man faces possible criminal charges in connection with two car accidents within moments of each other Sunday night.

The second accident sent him and several others to the hospital, state police said.

Frank F. Valenti Jr., 37, of Waterman Street was taken to the Erie County Medical Center after the second crash about 10:25 p.m. on Lake Street in Angola. Valenti was listed in serious condition today with what state police described as head and facial injuries.

State police said charges against Valenti are likely.

The accident occurred as Valenti sped west on Lake Street and drove into the oncoming lane of traffic, colliding head-on with a car driven by Maryann Cotroneo, 35, of McKinley Parkway, Buffalo, state police said.

Moments earlier, police said, Valenti was involved in a two-car accident on Route 5 -- about half a mile away.

Ms. Cotroneo and a passenger, Jackie Gammons, 12, also of McKinley Parkway, were treated at Our Lady of Victory Hospital, Lackawanna. Vincent Dauria, 13, suffered internal and facial injuries and was listed in fair condition in Children's Hospital.