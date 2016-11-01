MRS. SOKOLOFSKY

Denise K. Daigler, who is attending University at Buffalo School of Medicine, and Phillip M. Sokolofsky, a student in UB School of Engineering, were married Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Tonawanda.

Monsignor Richard L. Wetter heard the vows of the daughter of Georgia H. and Joseph L. Daigler of Tonawanda and the son of Laurene M. Sokolofsky of Kenmore and the late Gerald Sokolofsky. A reception was given in Polish Falcon Club before the newly married couple left for a Caribbean cruise. They will live in Tonawanda.

The bride, a registered nurse in Kenmore Mercy Hospital, is a graduate of Niagara University College of Nursing and UB. The bridegroom, a graduate of Niagara County Community College, is a design draftsman with the Butler Service Group at Harrison Division of General Motors Corp.