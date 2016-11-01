GOP DISTRESSED ABOUT INDICTMENT

GOP supporters of President Bush are furious over the indictment on five felony counts of former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger.

Independent counsel Lawrence Walsh is being denounced in the most bitter terms by the Republican establishment. One Ivy League graduate working for Bush's re-election told this column that Walsh's Iran-contra investigating team should be "run out of town." He alleged that "it has spent $30 million of the taxpayers' money and produced little."

Some livid Republicans in Congress have been urging the president to abolish Walsh's office and pardon Weinberger. Their frantic calls hark back to the 1973 "Saturday Night Massacre" when former President Richard Nixon directed the firing of Special Watergate Counsel Archibald Cox. It also recalls former President Gerald Ford's pardon of Nixon. Bush, if he has any hope of being re-elected, had better reject such advice, for the nation would be up in arms over such moves to protect the elite and thwart the judicial process.

The fear among top Republicans is that the trial of Weinberger, slated to begin just before the November elections, could implicate former President Ronald Reagan and even President Bush.

Sources close to the 80-year-old Walsh say that he will rely heavily on his deputy, 40-year-old Clark Gillen. The younger man is regarded as a legal tiger. He obtained the conviction of a former GOP congressman and is slated soon to bring former CIA official Clair George to trial on charges connected with the Iran-contra scandal.

In the Weinberger case, Gillen seems to be after bigger fish. He hopes to lay out a case against Reagan. Legal experts think the former president could be charged with a coverup.

One of the loudest claims of the former defense secretary's supporters is that he was against the deal. He warned that selling arms to Iran in exchange for the release of American hostages held by pro-Iranian forces in Lebanon would be illegal. Weinberger, known as "Cap the Knife" for his old budget-cutting tactics, reportedly reminded Reagan that such sales would violate his own embargo against Iran because of its terrorist record and also would violate the Foreign Assistance Act.

The sales, of course, went ahead. On Nov. 24, 1985, 18 Hawk missiles were shipped to Iran. Profits from the sales, in one of the most hair-brained operations in recent memory, went to the contra rebels in Nicaragua. A central focus of Walsh and Gillen are three White House meetings. On Nov. 10, Nov. 12 and Nov. 24, 1986, meetings reportedly were held to contain the damage to the Reagan administration when details of the sales began to leak to the press.

Among those reportedly present were: President Reagan, Weinberger, former Secretary of State George P. Shultz, then-White House Chief of Staff Donald T. Regan and National Security adviser John M. Poindexter.

One of the main reasons that Walsh's probe has gone on so long is that those who know the most about the various deals have been among the most reluctant to share that information. Weinberger, for instance, repeatedly told Walsh's aides and a congressional panel that he had no record of the meetings where the illegal actions were discussed.

The biggest break in the case came when an informant, apparently from the Pentagon, told Walsh that Weinberger kept copious notes during his tenure as Pentagon chief. The notes, some 1,700 pages, were under lock and key in a safe deep inside the Library of Congress. They were not to be seen for many years after Weinberger's death.

Once Walsh knew of the notes, Weinberger had little choice but to tell him exactly where they were and how to get them out. Why such possible self-incrimination? No one knows for sure, but again, there is a parallel to Watergate. Nixon kept a tape recorder going in the Oval Office. And tapes from that device eventually brought about his downfall. It could be the same for the Weinberger notes.

The 20th anniversary this year of the Watergate burglary reminds us just how shoddy and lawless were Nixon and his henchmen. The anniversary should also remind us that no one in the United States, even the president, is above the law.

This column believes that Lawrence Walsh has shown great courage in spite of constant sniping from GOP circles in Washington. Walsh and his crackerjack assistant, Clark Gillen, are absolutely right to vigorously and fearlessly pursue the case against former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger. If it leads to Ronald Reagan and George Bush, so be it.