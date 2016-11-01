MAN INDICTED IN SEX ATTACK ON STUDENT

An Erie County grand jury has indicted a Ukrainian businessman on sodomy and other sex charges for allegedly attacking a female University at Buffalo law student after a party June 8 in a dormitory on the South Campus, law enforcement sources said Friday.

Sources confirmed that a City Court felony hearing for Anatoliy I. Khizhnijak, 33, was canceled Thursday by Judge Thomas P. Amodeo because of the grand jury action.

Although Amodeo Monday reduced the suspect's bail from $50,000 to $10,000, he remained jailed Friday, according to officials at the Erie County Holding Center.

Arrested aboard a plane at O'Hare Airport in Chicago June 12 for a return trip to Ukraine and jailed here since June 19, Khizhnijak is accused of sexually assaulting and trying to rape the law student shortly after midnight June 8 in his room at Clement Hall on the UB Main Street campus.

Khizhnijak, a professional engineer who cannot speak English, was attending a business seminar at UB at the time of the alleged sex incident, but apparently left town and went to Chicago for the return flight home before the seminar ended, sources said.