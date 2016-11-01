ONE NIGHT in a smoky club, I got talking with one of Buffalo's legends, saxophonist John "Spider" Martin. Martin told me something about music I never forgot: "You need to be there physically," he said, his voice a deep purr. "You can't get no vibes from no TV."

I feel sorry for the people who listened to jazz guitarist Mark Whitfield on WEBR, unable to be there Thursday night at the Marquee at the Tralf.

When the 25-year-old Whitfield appeared, he, drummer Troy Davis and bass player Roland Garry looked like three kids on their best behavior.

After he executed a few experimental runs, his concentration deepened. He started singing softly. His fingers flashed like lightning bugs. He began to sweat.

Grimacing and glistening, he tore through two fast-paced cuts off his latest album, "Patrice." He slowed things with the next number, the pensive, bluesy "A Long Way from Home."

Then, wiping his brow and pulling up a chair, he took up his acoustic guitar. Plucking the strings with only his thumb, he soloed on "More Than You Know" and a heart-tugging "My Romance."

Whitfield's dexterity was superb. In fact, if anything is less than perfect about today's jazz Wunderkinder, it's that they're too eager to shower us with technical derring-do at the expense of emotion. So it was touching to be scant yards away from this musician as he bent over his guitar, squinting and moaning.

The intimacy returned later with an introspective, delicate "In a Sentimental Mood." Fancy fingerwork shone in "Running With the Ooze," a powerhouse of a piece by the bass player, and a blues that evolved into an easy, loping "Summertime."

The brash, virtuosic drummer seemed a bit overpowering, maybe because bass, drums and guitar make a combo that's dark-timbred to start with. The bass player, hands flying with quicksilver skill, was a joy. Mark Whitfield, pouring out everything from short, weepy phrases to absurd waterfalls of notes, showed that he's got the world on a string.

CONCERT

Mark Whitfield

Jazz guitarist

Thursday night at the Marquee at the Tralf.