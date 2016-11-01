WESTERN REGION FILLS SIX TEAMS AS EMPIRE STATE GAMES APPROACH

Western Region teams in scholastic and open men's and women's diving, open women's softball and open women's synchronized swimming are complete for the Empire State Games, to be held July 22-26 in Albany.

The open softball team has won four gold medals and two silvers since 1986. Its members are Pam Amabile of Hamburg; Terry DeLuca, Williamsville; Kim Frizzell, North Tonawanda; Deanna Hunt, Versailles; Kim Kaul, Colden; Heather Lefford, Falconer; Laurie Miller, Buffalo; Andrea Motyka, West Seneca; Sue O'Callaghan, Tonawanda; Lori Potter, Buffalo; Laura Short, North Tonawanda; Margaret Thompson, Burt; Tracy Snopkowski, North Tonawanda; and Jennifer Millard, Penfield. The coaches are Larry O'Connor of Tonawanda and Kathy Kohnke of Buffalo.

The open synchronized swim team is led by Kristina Moore of Tonawanda, who has won four gold medals and three silvers over the last two summers. Jodi Wiegand of West Seneca, Rachel Kozower of Getzville and Amy Markezich of Williamsville, each of whom won silver medals in trio competition last summer, also return. Other members of the team coached by Joanne Wright of Tonawanda and Debbie Wiegand of West Seneca are Jill Evans, Tonawanda; Kolleen Yuhnke, North Tonawanda; Shannon Cerveny, Williamsville; Kristin Graham, Tonawanda; Diana Fischler, Kenmore, and Karin Graham of Tonawanda.

Brian Baggett of Buffalo, who won a gold medal in the 3-meter diving event and a silver in the 1-meter last year, returns to the open men's team. Others on the team are Kevin Zarftski of North Tonawanda (1 and 3 meters), Adam Bureasser of Amherst (1 meter) and Joe Marsh of Fairmont (3 meters).

Janet Ward of Buffalo and Kara Sixbury of Williamsville will compete in the open women's 1- and 3-meter diving events, while Nicole Kosky of Rochester will compete in the 1-meter event.

Kristin Peterson of East Amherst, who won a bronze in the 3-meter event last year, returns to the scholastic men's and women's diving team. Other members are Matt Dixon of Farmington (1 and 3 meters), Andy Ferguson of Jamestown (1, 3), Tom Smolinski (1, 3), Karen Lasky of Pittsford (1 meter), Kim May of Lockport (1, 3) and Kim Chapman of East Concord (1, 3). Wayne Shutt of Lockport is the diving coach.

This week's trials

Friday to Sunday -- open and scholastic men's and women's swimming, 8 a.m., University at Buffalo; scholastic men's and women's tennis, 9 a.m., UB; Friday -- open men's and women's rowing, 9 a.m., West Side Rowing Club; open men's boxing, 1 p.m. Baden Street Center, Rochester; Friday and Saturday -- open and scholastic men's and women's decathlon and heptathlon, 9 a.m., Lancaster High School; Saturday -- open and scholastic men's and women's track and field, 10 a.m., University of Rochester.