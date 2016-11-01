JUSTICE DEPT. APPROVES NEW ASSEMBLY DISTRICTS

The Justice Department approved a redistricting plan Wednesday for the State Senate but found that two newly drawn Assembly districts in northern Manhattan appeared to minimize Hispanic voting strength.

` "With regard to the Senate plan, the attorney general does not interpose any objection," said a letter from acting U.S. Assistant Attorney General James P. Turner. But, he said, the plan unnecessarily splits a geographically compact Hispanic population between two assembly districts and "I cannot conclude, as I must under the Voting Rights Act, that the state's burden has been sustained in this instance."

The state may contest the Justice Department decision in federal court or ask the attorney general to reconsider his objection, Turner wrote. But he said the redistricting plan for the Assembly would be legally unenforceable until the objection is withdrawn -- through revision of the plan -- or the federal court rules on it.