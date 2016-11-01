VILLA MARIA PLANS LAWN FETE IN JULY

Villa Maria College's lawn fete, "Carnival Days -- Carnival Craze," will be held July 10-12 on the college grounds, 240 Pine Ridge Road, Cheektowaga.

The events will include a fish fry July 10, a spaghetti dinner July 11 and a special Polish platter July 12.

The carnival will be open from 5-11 p.m. July 10, 4-11 p.m. July 12 and noon to 10 p.m. July 12.

Free shuttle bus service will be available from the Thruway Mall every half hour. Free parking will be available at Villa Maria. Proceeds will benefit the college.