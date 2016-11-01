SHOT WOUNDS 8-YEAR-OLD IN HIS APARTMENT

Gang warfare on Buffalo's streets left an 8-year-old bystander hospitalized early today with a gunshot wound to his thigh, city police said.

The victim, whom police refused to identify, was listed in good condition in Children's Hospital following the shooting in his Lathrop Street apartment at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Between 10 and 12 members of the Bailey Street Posse were chasing Darryl Sanders, 17, of Box Avenue and two of his friends down Lathrop when Sanders ran into the rear apartment at 182 Lathrop, according to police reports.

A teen-ager armed with a .45-caliber handgun fired a shot that grazed Sanders' left leg, then went through a kitchen door before lodging in the 8-year-old boy's thigh, police said.

"We have a description and a possible address, so the precinct detectives will continue to investigate, to see if they can come up with anything," Fillmore Station Lt. McCarthy Gipson said.

While Sanders told police he was not involved in any gang, they believe that the chase may be related to a prior beating of one of the posse's members, possibly by a friend of Sanders.

Before the young boy was wounded, the same assailant had fired a shot at Sanders in the vicinity of 188 Lathrop, police said. Nobody was hit by that bullet.