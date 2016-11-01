PORTA-NIAGARA WILL OFFER DAY CAMPS STARTING JULY 11

The Porta-Niagara Girls Club and Family Center will offer summer day camps from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Fridays beginning July 6 at the Niagara Street School and the 60th Street School. Lunch is provided and preregistration can be made by calling

Porta-Niagara.

Camp Sunshine, at the Niagara Street School, and Camp Sun-N-Fun, at the 60th Street school, will offer three two-week sessions for kindergarten through sixth grade on July 6-17; July 20-31 and Aug. 3-14.

Activities will include swimming, sports, arts and crafts, drama, exercise and games. Camp sizes are limited.