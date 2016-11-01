LI XIANNIAN IS DEAD; EX-PRESIDENT OF CHINA

Former President Li Xiannian, one of the last remaining veterans of the Long March and a leading hard-liner who fought economic liberalization, has died at age 83, the government announced today.

Li was a principal opponent of efforts by senior leader Deng Xiaoping to push China in the direction of more openness and market reform. His death is a severe blow to the hard-line camp.

Li is the first to die from a group of octogenarians and revolutionary veterans nicknamed "the eight old men" who collectively were believed to control China. Others include Deng, who turns 88 in August.

When massive pro-democracy demonstrations seemed briefly to threaten Communist Party power in 1989, Li demanded a harsh response.

Li was president of China between 1983 and 1988. Although the post is largely ceremonial, Li's party stature and personal connections ensured his broad influence in decision-making.