COUNTY GOP ENDORSES CANDIDATES

The Executive Committee of the Erie County Republican Party announced Saturday the candidates it has endorsed for U.S. Congress, the State Senate and Erie County Family Court judge.

Rep. Bill Paxon, R-Amherst, received the GOP's backing for a third term in the House of Representatives, and Hamburg Supervisor Jack Quinn gained the party nod in his race for the congressional seat being vacated by the retirement of Rep. Henry J. Nowak, a longtime member of Congress.

Party officials also endorsed State Sens. Dale M. Volker of Depew and John B. Sheffer II of Williamsville in their bids for re-election. Tonawanda Town Judge Christopher Burns, who is seeking a seat on the Erie County Family Court, also received the party's backing.