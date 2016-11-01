SUPER JINGO REPEAT WINNER CALLS FIRST-PRIZE TRIP A 'TREASURE'

"Incredible" is the only word Pamela Kiely could think of.

This East Amherst resident won first prize in SUPER JINGO Game 524, and she had been a major prize winner once before in the game -- about eight years ago, not long after she started playing.

"But this trip is a treasure -- we can choose where we want to go within the continental U.S., isn't that correct?" she asked. Not only can she choose the city to which USAir will fly her and her husband, Tom, but she also will receive $500 toward expenses.

The Kielys have two little girls, Megan and Rachel, who would love to see Mickey Mouse, so perhaps Mom and Dad will "spring" for two more tickets and visit Disney World. "Of course, there are other possibilities," Mrs. Kiely mused.

USAir flies to a host of cities in the continental United States, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, New Orleans, Seattle and Phoenix.

Or perhaps the Florida sun will beckon the winner to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando or Sarasota.

California is also a possible destination. The winners can choose from Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Diego. What an abundance of riches this prize provides. The biggest problem will surely be deciding which trip to take.

USAir, which currently flies to over 165 cities throughout the United States and Canada, also travels to Bermuda, Nassau, London and Frankfurt, Germany.

Other top-prize winners in SUPER JINGO Game 524 include:

Robert Spence of Hamburg -- Toronto weekend accommodations in Dodge Suites Hotel and four passports to Canada's Wonderland.

Joyce Wayman of Buffalo -- two Buffalo Bills season tickets.

George Whitfield of East Amherst -- a $300 home decorating certificate from St. Clair Paint & Wallpaper stores.

Mary Pilarz of Cheektowaga -- a videocassette recorder.

Second-prize winner Robert Spence asked, "What's Canada's Wonderland?" when he learned this was part of his JINGO prize. This theme park north of Toronto provides four tickets to our winners. Spence's prize also includes two nights in Dodge Suites Hotel, which is near the attraction.

Spence and his wife, Bonny, have been entering SUPER JINGO for several years, and Spence was "just about ready to quit," when he got this week's winning call.

Joyce Wayman returned from Buffalo's BUILD Academy, where she works, to learn she had won third prize this week.

"It's only the third time I've entered. What service!" she laughed. "I guess I'll have to keep playing now." Ms. Wayman won Bills season tickets, and doesn't know whom she will invite. "My friends and family will be queuing up for these," she said.

Fourth-prize winner Viola Whitfield must have had a premonition that she was to win a $300 gift certificate from a local home decorating supply store as a JINGO prize.

Two weeks ago she recklessly stripped her bathroom of wallpaper, with no plans and no new wallpaper in her possession. "I play JINGO religiously, and couldn't have planned this prize better," she commented.

Her husband, George, was actually the entrant, but Mrs. Whitfield will be the family member who inherits the work.

Mary Pilarz of Cheektowaga is a lucky JINGO player. This week she comes away with a VCR, which she can really use. "We don't have one, so you really made my day," she said. She has played for many years, and won a TV two years ago and other small prizes at various times.

In addition to the five winners noted above, 45 additional SUPER JINGO players in Western New York, Southern Ontario and Northwestern Pennsylvania learn today that their names have been selected for a prize. If your name appears in today's winning lineup, it is not necessary to phone or visit The News. Your prize will be mailed to you.

Game cards for SUPER JINGO Game 526 may be found on Page 31 of today's TV Topics.