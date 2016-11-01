CONSTITUTIONAL NEGOTIATORS REPORT MAJOR BREAKTHROUGHS SENATE REFORM DIVIDES CANADIAN MINISTERS

A week of intense and sometimes rocky negotiations ended in some major breakthroughs toward constitutional reform in Canada, just one month before the nation celebrates its 125th birthday.

In Toronto, provincial and federal constitution ministers achieved "unparalleled" progress on most of the issues that have bedeviled constitutional agreement in Canada since the failure of the so-called Meech Lake Accord in June 1990.

That failure, which resulted in Quebec's boycott of subsequent constitutional talks, often seemed to threaten the nation's future.

"We're at a very hopeful stage for Canada," federal constitution minister Joe Clark said as the talks ended Saturday afternoon.

Ontario Premier Bob Rae was even more effusive. "We've come about 90 percent of the way," he said, while cautioning the difficulty of resolving the remaining issues "should not be underestimated."

Clark said consensus was reached on a broad range of issues, including aboriginal self-government; Quebec's special needs to protect its French language and culture; eliminating barriers to trade between the provinces; a statement of fundamental Canadian values; admission of new provinces; new provincial powers, and maintaining national social programs.

"There is still work we have to do," Clark said, noting several major issues still have to be resolved when the ministers meet again in Ottawa, June 9-10.

Five of Canada's 10 provinces have threatened to pull out of the deal unless their demands for reforming Canada's largely ceremonial Senate are met.

Quebec, which left an empty seat at the table, has yet to make its position clear on any of the proposals.

However, Canada's aboriginal leaders left the meeting in a jubilant mood.

Ovide Mercredi, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said the new agreements made him "proud to live in Canada," and would ultimately make all aboriginals "proud to be Canadians."

Mercredi said the constitutional package gives Indians the right to self-government in whatever form they choose. The extent of that self-government will be negotiated during the next three years between aboriginal and government leaders. If no agreement is reached, the issue will be left to the courts.

Native treaties, "signed between my ancestors and yours," Mercredi said, would be given a "just and liberal" interpretation, taking into account the "spirit and intent" of the treaty, rather than just the English or French language interpretation.

While any new rights will respect current private property, Mercredi said more land would be turned over to aboriginal control.

Unlike the Meech Lake Accord, which failed because it required ratification by all 10 provinces, this package has a better chance of survival because its changes only need ratification by seven provinces with 50 percent of the population.

However, British Columbia's constitutional affairs minister, Moe Sihota, warned tensions between the provinces on other issues have made even the current consensus fragile.

The main stumbling block remains Senate reform.

With Canada's two largest provinces, Ontario and Quebec, home to 62 percent of the population and a majority of seats in Parliament, most western and Atlantic provinces see a reformed Senate as their only hope at effective national influence.

They want the ceremonial Upper Chamber reformed to a so-called Triple E Senate, modeled on U.S. lines. It would have equal representation from each province, effective powers and elected members.

Ontario and Quebec fear a newly empowered Senate with equal representation, could lead to a handful of small provinces derailing federal legislation.

An equal Senate, Clark said, could mean Canada's six provinces with 17 percent of the population, "could overturn legislation from the federal government which was elected with 45 or 50 percent of the national vote."

Ottawa, Clark said, sees Senate reform as a simple equation: The more equal, the less power a new Senate gets. A Senate with equitable representation by region, could get greater powers.

But Alberta's constitutional minister, Jim Horseman, a strong supporter of equal representation, called Clark's proposal an "empty vessel," and threatened to try to kill other parts of the agreement if this demand was not met.