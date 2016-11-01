CLEANUP SET FOR ILLEGAL DUMP SITE
Pennsylvania environmental officials have ordered an emergency cleanup at an illegal dump site near a public ball diamond in Foster Township along Route 219 near the New York-Pennsylvania border.
The state's Department of Environmental Resources and the state attorney general have ordered the excavation and investigation of the Foster Township sand- and gravel-storage site behind Gleason baseball field.
The cleanup is expected to get under way Monday, and the baseball field has been declared off-limits.
