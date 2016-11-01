LAFALCE TO DISCUSS HEALTH-CARE REFORM

Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, will speak on health-care reform at a Health Care Business Trade Fair scheduled for June 12 in the Canisius College Student Center.

The congressman recently held two hearings in the area on health care.

Other speakers include Assemblyman Robin Schimminger, D-Tonawanda, and George P. Smyntek, regional economist for the state Labor Department.

The event, set for noon to 4 p.m., is intended to increase communication among the more than 4,000 companies involved in the health-care industry in Western New York.