NAVAL PARK BANS EXHIBIT ON GULF WAR OVER EXPLETIVES

Gleaned from the pictures he took and the journal he kept as a combat photographer during Operation Desert Storm, Patrick A. Finan's exhibit on the Persian Gulf war was made for the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Servicemen's Park.

At least Finan thought so, until he ran up against Richard E. Beck, a retired Navy commander who runs a tight ship at the waterfront military museum. Finan, a Rochester Institute of Technology photography student, reached agreement over the phone with curator Jim Swiniuch to lend the material to the park, sight unseen, for the holiday weekend and beyond.

Finan, 29, drove to Buffalo last week with the 10 panels -- framed 18-inch-by-24-inch tactical maps of Iraq overlaid with color photographs, artifacts and captions excerpted from his combat journal -- including some four-letter words practically synonymous with military life.

To Finan, the panels represent a "very personal and realistic view of the war," as opposed to the censors' sanitized version.

Swiniuch was pleased to have the panels because he has been unable to obtain many pictures or artifacts from Western New York veterans of the gulf fighting. But when Finan called Tuesday to ask how the public had reacted to the exhibit, "Long March Home: A Soldier's Account of the Gulf War," Swiniuch told him Beck had vetoed the show because of the expletives in the captions.

Beck regarded the language as unacceptable for a museum patronized by large numbers of school groups and young families.

"I have a real big problem with that because there already has been so much censorship of the war," Finan said Wednesday as he loaded the panels into his car in the museum parking lot.

"All I'm saying is this is the way it looked to me, the way it felt. Americans still think it was a neat, clean war. It wasn't that way. No war is like that."

Finan, a seven-year Army veteran from Connecticut, was serving in a Rochester Army Reserve unit and attending classes at RIT when the air war against Iraq began. He volunteered for active duty and was assigned to a National Guard field artillery unit from West Virginia.

The battalion arrived in time for the invasion of Iraq and, advancing alongside French Foreign Legion troops, stayed for six weeks before withdrawing through Kuwait.

Unveiled earlier this year at RIT, and later moved to a Rochester veterans center, the show did not stir even a ripple of controversy, he said.

He said he may seek another Buffalo area location for his show.

Beck, who greeted Finan when he returned to pick up the unexhibited panels, did not waver in his objections to the raw language in some captions.

"I felt this particular style of journalism had no place in a museum visited by young people and families," he said.

"He can show it, but he can't use those terms," Beck said, holding out a photocopy of a particular passage with the off-color words highlighted in yellow.

Beck, who has been executive director of the naval park for 11 years, following 25 years as a Navy pilot, said the museum board would stand solidly behind him.