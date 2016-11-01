BELL PLANT LOSES SOME CHEAP POWER FOR FAILING TO KEEP JOB PROMISES

Bell Aerospace Textron, for the second year in a row, will lose some of its low-cost electricity because it has failed to keep promises it made to the state about maintaining local jobs.

The New York Power Authority decided Wednesday to reduce the amount of cheap hydropower it sends to Bell's Wheatfield plant because the defense contractor continues to slash its payroll and shift work to a sister factory in Massachusetts, said spokesman Ira Fine.

The Power Authority's board of trustees also reserved judgment on 11 other companies, including eight local firms, that haven't met 90 percent of their job commitments because of various extenuating circumstances, including the recession, Fine said.

Bell had its power allocation cut to 355 kilowatts from 500 kilowatts. The company's failure to maintain a work force of 676 caused it to lose the cheap electricity, which is generated by the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston. The firm's employment averaged 480 last year, according to reports submitted to the Power Authority.

Bell "is moving jobs out of the state, and we can't accept that," Richard M. Flynn, the authority's chairman, said in an interview from New York City. "We're on top of the situation and they know that we are watching the allocation of this important New York State resource."

Last year, Bell's power allocation was cut to 500 kilowatts from 1,100 kilowatts because pledges to employ 1,549 people were not fulfilled.

In its heyday during World War II, more than 33,000 people worked at the Wheatfield plant, making fighter aircraft. Today, about 150 employees manufacture a navigation system for submarines, according to George R. Stecker, a company spokesman.

"I understand what the power company is saying," he said. "But we do plan to keep the plant open."

Cutting Bell's allocation of cheap electricity won't "adversely affect" the Wheatfield factory, Stecker said. The

company sees its gravity-sensing system as an ongoing product, generating an estimated $8 million worth of orders from the U.S. Navy in 1993.

The Power Authority did not take away all of Bell's hydropower because it is still an area employer. "We don't want to adopt a policy that needlessly causes early unemployment," Flynn said.

In addition, the authority's board deferred hydropower cutbacks for eight other Western New York companies that did not meet job commitments due to the recession and other unforeseen circumstances. For half of these firms, this is the second time they've failed to keep their job promises.

The affected businesses are:

Advanced Refractory Technologies Inc., a Buffalo-based manufacturer of ceramic powders, had committed to having a work force of 107 by 1991. But last year, its average employment was only 56. That's a drop of five jobs from 1990.

The company currently receives 1,200 kilowatts of low-cost power.

The authority took no action because Advanced Refractory recently obtained additional financing and has resumed hiring people.

Buffalo Tungsten Inc. of Depew expected to employ 167 people by last year, but the payroll averaged only 72. The company has been allocated 2,000 kilowatts.

Last year, Buffalo Tungsten experienced some financial constraints and difficulty in entering some markets, according to a Power Authority report. However, the manufacturer of tungsten powder and tungsten carbide powder was able to create 21 new jobs, and now is increasing its shipments to both domestic and foreign customers.

Domtar Gypsum Inc., which makes paper in Lockport for wallboard, promised the state it would hire 200 people by 1991, but only 133 workers were on the payroll. The company's average employment last year declined by 20 people from 1990.

The papermaker has been temporarily allocated 3,000 kilowatts of Niagara Falls hydropower. It currently is negotiating with the Power Authority for a long-term allocation contract.

Fisher-Price Inc., the East Aurora-based toy maker, receives a total of 1,500 kilowatts for its factory in Medina. The company has exceeded the job requirements outlined in two of its three power contracts.

Fisher-Price had pledged to employ 34 people in one area of its Medina plant. Last year, an average of 19 people worked in that division, a drop of 15 jobs from 1990.

Motorola Inc. of Elma had committed to having a work force of 600 by 1991. But last year, its average payroll was 489. That's a decline of 100 jobs from 1990.

The company, which makes electronic parts for the auto industry, currently receives 4,600 kilowatts of cheap electricity.

Precision Electro Minerals Co. Inc. of Niagara Falls expected to employ 30 people by 1991, but the payroll was only half that number. The company, which makes fused silica that is used in the semiconductor, casting and refractory markets, currently receives 800 kilowatts.

Precision Electro is slowly recovering from the recession and a fire in August 1990. However, the firm did increase its average 1991 employment by three people over 1990 figures.

Steuben Foods Inc., a dairy-products manufacturer in Elma, promised the state it would hire 500 people by last year, but the payroll averaged only 394. That's a drop of nine jobs from 1990 figures. The company has been allocated about 5,000 kilowatts of hydropower.

Steuben recently purchased the rights to make Kissle dessert from a Canadian company, keeping the production in Western New York. Steuben also started making Yoo-Hoo chocolate milk in March.

"Since 1985 that company has invested $50 million in its plant," said Flynn, the authority's chairman. "They've shown a commitment to the area, which is what we are looking for."

TAM Ceramics Inc. of Niagara Falls had committed to having a work force of 270 by 1991. But last year it only employed 226, which is a drop of 14 jobs from 1990.

The company, which makes titanium and zirconium products, currently receives 1,100 kilowatts. It met the job commitment for one of its two hydropower contracts.

The Power Authority took no action because TAM is relocating to Niagara Falls a California company it recently purchased. As a result, 10 jobs will be created, according to David B. Ott, TAM's vice president of operations.

He also noted that about 16 people will be hired once a new zirconium plant is fully operational and if several new product lines sell well.

"Low-cost power is essential to our survival," Ott said. "I think it would be a mistake for the Power Authority to penalize a company because of short-term problems. That would make a company consider pulling out of the area," he said.

Every year, the authority reviews the employment figures of the companies that receive its cheap electricity. Last year, for the first time in the history of its power programs, the authority took electricity away from a business because it failed to meet job goals.