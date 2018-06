Lana Turner has throat cancer, but says she expects to recover because it was detected early.

"I know that with the help of my beloved God and my loving family, I will be fine," the 72-year-old actress said in a statement Monday from her Los Angeles home. "Because of early detection, the prognosis for full recovery is excellent."

Doctors detected the small cancer May 13 during exploratory surgery, said Turner's publicist, Linda Dozoretz.