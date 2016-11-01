PAY RAISES BACKED FOR STARPOINT STAFF

A state-appointed fact finder has recommended salary increases totaling 20 percent over three years for members of the Starpoint Principals and Pupil Personnel Association.

The recommendation asks for increases of 8 percent for the current school year, 7 percent next school year and 5 percent for the following school year.

Twelve administrators would receive the increases.

Also recommended are increases in medical deductibles and drug co-payments and expansion of the definition of immediate family for sick and bereavement leave.

The recommendation was made by Thomas N. Rinaldo of Buffalo to settle a dispute between the association and the Starpoint Central School District.