HANSEN GETTING PUMPED UP ABOUT CHANCE TO HELP BILLS

Phil Hansen received more than his share of rookie lumps last year.

Now, he is bigger, stronger and better prepared to start giving them back.

Since the Buffalo Bills' appearance in Super Bowl XXVI, Hansen has worked at developing himself -- physically and mentally -- into a top-flight NFL defensive end. And his efforts could result in his becoming a permanent member of a front three the Bills are desperately hoping will improve for the 1992 season.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't want to play," Hansen said Tuesday during a break in the off-season conditioning program he has been following at Rich Stadium. "I want to start, but that's the coaches' decision. I'm going to do everything in my ability to have a home on the team; the coaches are going to make the final decision."

Last year, they decided to start Hansen at right defensive end. But the move was based less on merit than on the desperate need to replace Bruce Smith, whose knee problems caused him to miss 11 games (Hansen started in 10).

This year, the Bills are counting heavily on Smith returning to his All-Pro form on the right side. And they are looking to upgrade the left side, where Leon Seals has started the past two seasons.

Although he didn't set the world on fire as a rookie, Hansen performed well enough to be viewed as a serious challenger to Seals in training camp this summer. The Bills are seeking a run-stuffer at left end and Hansen just might be the answer.

When the Bills made him a second-round draft pick from North Dakota State in 1991, they did so with the conviction he would be a major contributor for many years to come.

"I'd be very, very disappointed if Phil doesn't compete," said Dan Sekanovich, who is entering his first season as the Bills' defensive line coach. "I'm looking for him to compete and to put pressure on other people. He's got a chance, not only to compete, but to be a heck of a football player.

"Now I can say those things and he can say that he wants to do those things. But it has to be proven."

Sekanovich has been impressed with Hansen ever since he saw film of him in action at North Dakota State while Sekanovich was a defensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins.

"I thought he had a motor," Sekanovich said. "The guy was going all over the field and doing the things that you like to see from a player. And that carried over to what I saw of him in minicamp (earlier this month). He's a hard worker, he wants to do the right things, he's willing to sacrifice."

Lately, most of Hansen's sacrificing has been done in the weight room. Realizing his strength was well below NFL defensive-line standards last year, he has added a great deal of muscle while increasing his 6-foot-5 frame from 258 pounds to his current 275. He's also bench-pressing 400 pounds, 50 more than last year.

Hansen never felt so weak as when he faced Anthony Munoz, Cincinnati's 284-pound offensive tackle, last October on Monday Night Football.

"Everyone was saying he was in his 12th year and he had lost a step, but I'd sure hate to have seen him in his prime if he lost a step," Hansen said. "I couldn't budge him."

But Hansen isn't assuming the work he has done in the weight room will guarantee that he will be able to push around most of the offensive tackles he will face this year.

"My strength has increased as far as the weight-room is concerned, but to transfer that onto the field is hard to say," he said. "The true test is going to come when training camp starts. That's when you really see what your off-season work has done for you."

Hansen also has concentrated on improving the mental part of his game. He has worked closely with Sekanovich during the off-season, regularly hitting the single-man blocking sleds the coach introduced to the Bills' training program.

"Last year, I sat back a lot and tried to read things instead of initiating contact and getting off on the ball," Hansen said. "And that was just because I didn't always know what I was supposed to be doing."

Another plus is that he has finally recovered from the nagging problems with his right ankle, which bothered from the time he received a questionable low block from New York Jets offensive tackle Irv Eatman in the third week of last season.

How will Hansen cope if, after starting for most of his rookie season, he is relegated to spot duty in his second year?

Just fine, he insists.

"Maybe some guys would have a problem with that; they have to be a starter," Hansen said. "I just want to contribute. I want to be on a winning team, I want to go back to another Super Bowl.

"It's up to the coaches to decide what the players' roles are. If my role is coming in on second down and five and we win games, that's the bottom line for me. I've been trained to be a team player. I know it (helped) us win three national championships in college.

"The team players are the ones who are going to win. And that's what I want to be a part of."