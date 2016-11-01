FLEET GETS $20 MILLION BAILOUT CANADA, ONTARIO AID CASH-STRAPPED FORT ERIE FIRM

Fleet Industries, the largest employer in Fort Erie, Ont., has received a $20 million bailout from the Canadian and Ontario governments in a move that executives say will save jobs and give the cash-starved company the chance to grow.

The government loans will allow the manufacturer of aircraft parts to pursue new orders for both commercial and defense-related planes, company officials said. The money will fund various research and development projects.

Founded in 1930, Fleet makes a variety of components found in aircraft sold by companies like McDonnell Douglas, Boeing, Grumman, Lockheed and Hughes Aircraft. The firm employs about 600 people at its factory on Gilmore Road.

While Fleet turned a profit last year on sales of $64 million (Canadian), its parent company, the Toronto-based Fleet Aerospace Corp., continues to lose money and currently is saddled with $42 million in debt. The corporation lost $2.7 million during its 1991 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. Since then, it has lost an additional $453,000, according to Bruce W. Gowan, corporate vice chairman of finance.

The red ink on Fleet Aerospace's ledgers is the result of a failed expansion program in the 1980s, he said.

The firm purchased eight other companies, assuming millions of dollars in debt, and then was forced to sell many of the acquisitions at a loss. Today, Gowan said Fleet employs about 1,200 people at factories in Fort Erie, Middletown, Ohio and Langley, Calif.

The financial woes of its parent have affected Fleet Industries, in the sense that it lacks the cash to invest in engineering and machinery, both of which are required to win new orders, company officials said.

In the aerospace industry, component manufacturers like Fleet are expected to assume the upfront costs for retooling in order to receive orders from aircraft manufacturers, said Brian M. Oakley, manager of sales and marketing.

"We don't have a banking arm of the company that we can go to," he said. "Our money is all tied up right now."

In addition to the government bailout, which includes $9.7 million (Canadian) from the federal treasury, Fleet Aerospace has embarked on a plan aimed at restoring its financial health. The plan includes:

Wage freezes for both managers and factory workers. The International Association of Machinists, Lodge Nos. 171 & 939, which represents 400 employees in Fort Erie, recently approved extending the current contract for another year, until September 1993.

A complex stock deal that would convert three stock classifications into a new type of common shares. Fleet has seen the value of its stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange fall from $11.37 per share in August 1987 to 60 cents this week.

Conversion of about $25 million of Fleet's $42 million in outstanding bank debt into a new class of preferred shares carrying a tax-subsidized interest rate. In addition, Fleet will receive a $17 million loan from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to cover operating expenses.

Fleet Industries "is a viable company," said Oakley, the sales manager.

"We are doing well in our own estimation. But we are in a hole," he said, referring to the disastrous expansion plans pursed by the parent corporation.

"We've dug ourselves a hole that we aren't able to get out of. We need help, so we can get the contracts we need," Oakley said.

The Ontario government decided to loan Fleet Aerospace $10 million because it believes the company can be turned around, said James Adair, manager of industry adjustment programs for the provincial ministry of Industry, Trade and Technology.

He said former Fleet president George Dragone and his management team, which led the company during the 1980s, have been replaced by executives who are committed to returning Fleet to its core business: making aircraft parts.

This is the second time Ontario has come to the rescue of an aircraft company. Earlier this year, the government of Premier Bob Rae formed a partnership with Bombardier Inc. of Montreal to purchased the Canadian manufacturer DeHavilland Inc., which Boeing Co. threatened to close if a buyer wasn't found. DeHavilland is the largest employer in the Toronto area.