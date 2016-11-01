SALAMANCANS JOIN IN WALK AND CALL FOR TRUCE MORE THAN 500 TAKE PART IN MILE-LONG TREK ORGANIZED BY SENECA WOMEN

More than 500 people laid aside their differences over land leases Monday to walk side by side, carrying paper Seneca flags as a sign of peace and unity.

"The community has been fractured and must be healed," said Michael Chiariello, one of several speakers calling for peace.

As head of the Joint Leasing Commission, Chiariello and representatives of the city and Seneca Nation of Indians have been unable to begin their task of settling land-lease disputes.

"It has pitted neighbors against neighbors, friends against friends and families against families," he said, describing the ongoing controversy of the past two years.

Most of the city's land is on the Allegany Indian Reservation. Last year the Senecas offered residents 40-year renewal leases, which cover 96 percent of the lessees signed. Others have not accepted the leases -- a decision that has caused turmoil for government officials and residents.

The mile-long walk for unity was organized by Seneca women headed by businesswoman Yvonne Cooper, who said the turnout was more than she expected. Nearly half the walkers were Senecas, many young children.

Senecas carrying their Nation's flag led the procession, followed by Seneca President Calvin John, Salamanca Mayor Jerry Lockwood and Joseph Fluent, president of the Salamanca Coalition of United Taxpayers, which opposes the leases.

The walk concluded at the Salamanca Area Chamber of Commerce tourist-information caboose, where John presented the flag carried in the walk to the Chamber, to fly over the caboose.

John explained the paper flags -- carried by Senecas and non-Senecas -- also showed a wampum-belt design reflecting a 1789 treaty signed by President George Washington, consummating a covenant of peace between the 13 colonies and Six Nations of Indians.

Lockwood said he hopes the day begins "a new page in the history of Salamanca and the next few months will see us working together for common good."

Tom Fenton of the Concerned Citizens, an organization favoring the leases, commended the organizers of the event.

"Your efforts should be an inspiration to all of us," he said.

A white pine tree planted at the site earlier this month by Senecas and the Concerned Citizens stands for "peace," he added.

"We stand at a crossroads and the only solution is when we unite to take Salamanca into the next century," Fenton said.

"The lands are being destroyed by hateful racism," said Lucile White of the Seneca Women's Political Caucus.

"It poisons the minds. We need to stop this craziness . . . before it destroys our children," she added. "You fear Senecas want your homes. If we'd have wanted them we'd not have signed the leases."

Phillip Thompson recited a closing prayer in Seneca: "Now if only they do what they say."