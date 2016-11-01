WAITE VOWS NEW STRUGGLE FOR JUSTICE

Former hostage Terry Waite said nearly five years of captivity in Lebanon renewed the "passion for justice" that led him to become an Anglican Church envoy.

"I come from the experience more convinced than ever that my vocation takes me onward into those fields" of working for reconciliation and justice, Waite told graduates at Samford University.

As adviser and envoy of the archbishop of Canterbury, Waite helped negotiate the release of hostages from Iran and Libya in the early 1980s. He had gone to Beirut in January 1987 to negotiate the release of Thomas Sutherland when he was kidnapped himself. He was freed in November.