SABRES TO COLLECT DIVIDEND FROM ISLES IN NEXT MONTH'S DRAFT BUFFALO SCORES A SPLIT DECISION IN ASSESSING LAFONTAINE TRADE

THE BUFFALO Sabres couldn't possibly ask for more from Pat LaFontaine, but the deal that made him a Sabre also pays a dividend next month.

The little reported "future considerations" that came along with LaFontaine, Randy Wood and Randy Hillier in the deal that sent Pierre Turgeon, Uwe Krupp, Benoit Hogue and Dave McLlwain to the New York Islanders is a fourth-round draft choice in this year's draft or an option for a pick next season that could be the Islanders' No. 3.

The deal is complicated and were the Sabres to exercise the option in 1993 rather than 1992, the pick would be determined by how well Turgeon does in statistical categories and post-season award voting.

With that in mind, look for the Sabres to opt for the Islanders' fourth-round pick this season. The Islanders were the best team not to make the playoffs this season and finished with more points than several playoff teams that did, including the Sabres (79-74). Still, the Islanders will draft seventh overall this season (expansion entries Ottawa and Tampa Bay will take the first two slots, followed by San Jose, Quebec, Toronto and Philadelphia). This draft should be deeper than subsequent ones because of an expected rush to grab good young players from failing Eastern bloc hockey programs. The Islanders are also likely to be much better next season.

The Sabres and the Islanders got most of what they wanted from their big early-season trade.

Buffalo got LaFontaine and Wood (Hillier was eventually reassigned) and the leadership, talent, dedication and gate attraction it needed. But they didn't get out of the first round of the playoffs.

The Islanders got depth, a core around which to build and a new look they desperately needed. But they didn't make the playoffs.

Still, neither side is complaining. The Sabres credit LaFontaine -- and, to a lesser degree, Wood -- for helping start to turn around a failed franchise. Turgeon and company got the same credit on the Island.

For the record, Turgeon finished with 40 goals and 55 assists (95 points) in 77 games. Hogue had 30 goals and 46 assists (76 points) and was a plus-30 on the plus-minus scale. Krupp finished with eight goals and 29 assists (37). LaFontaine finished two points behind Turgeon (46-47--93), but played 20 fewer games. Wood finished with 22 goals and 18 assists (40).

Had LaFontaine been healthy all season, he might have won the league scoring championship and Buffalo might have finished second in the Adams instead of third. Home ice might have been enough to get the Sabres to the second round. LaFontaine's eight-goal, seven-game effort vs. Boston was nothing short of sensational. It took until the second game of the Campbell Conference final (six games after LaFontaine and the Sabres were eliminated) for another player to reach the eight-goal mark.

Turgeon drove the Islanders to within a point of the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the Patrick Division before their playoff bid faltered. That it did is mostly attributable to the fact the Patrick is the toughest division in the NHL.

So who won? To use boxing terminology, it was a split decision.

In terms of impact on a team and immediate success, the Islanders win on points. Turgeon accomplished a lot, and he is the younger player. He stabilized the Islander offense, lifted the play of players around him and appeared to begin to take on a leadership mantle. Krupp helped stabilize a young and not very talented defense. Hogue added a scoring touch to the left side and clearly pushed the deal toward New York's favor.

Buffalo counters that by laying claim to the best player. It's an old axiom that the team that gets the best player gets the best of the deal and Buffalo clearly got that. What LaFontaine did for this franchise -- aside from the points -- is provide leadership, on-ice direction and commitment to winning the likes of which haven't been in evidence here since Danny Gare was on the ice. Both teams fell just short of their goals, but LaFontaine rekindled hockey interest in this community, and, most importantly, showed his teammates the heart of a champion.

Like in boxing, a split means the champion doesn't lose. Neither did the Sabres. LaFontaine makes Buffalo the winner.

Nords taking risks

Quebec has targeted Hartford and, perhaps Buffalo, as teams it wants to get past next season. In a unique twist, however, the Nordiques are taking some of the risk.

Spinning off the ever-dangerous "Guaranteed Win Night" the Nords have told season ticket holders they would reimburse a portion of the ticket costs if the Nords fail to make the playoffs. That's not an overly risky venture given the state of the Whalers, and the continuing growth of the Nordiques' talent pool, but there is still a risk.

Individual ticket prices will go up 15 percent next season and season ticket prices will go up 11 percent, but the Nordiques have promised that the season ticket holders will get their increase back if the team finishes out of the playoffs for the sixth season in a row. In one way, the offer is a gimmick to entice season ticket holders to stay with the club for at least one more season. However, the club estimates it's gambling $1.4 million to $2 million based on 10,500 season ticket packages. That should be enough to pay Eric Lindros or whomever the club would get should it trade his rights. Lindros, or the players he brings, should also be enough to get the Nords into the playoffs. But if it doesn't happen, the money goes back to the fans.

The decision was made in part because of input from a target group of fans who noted they had supported what was often the league's worst team for five years running.

Will the tactic catch on? Not likely.

A Sabres spokesman said the idea was not under consideration in Buffalo (the Sabres at least make the playoffs most seasons). No other club has come forth with a similar plan, but a source with the Nordiques maintains the Whalers have asked for details.

Price hike is a test

Look for the Sabres to announce a substantial ticket hike sometime in the next week to 10 days. Along with the drive for a new building, this is a litmus test for the club. Even now, the Sabres have the second lowest ticket prices (on average) in the NHL and have always had the lowest in the Adams Division. The payroll, however, is now going in the opposite direction and is likely to increase by more than $1 million when all their players are signed. Will Western New York hockey fans pay? For the first time in years they got good value for their money even if the Sabres did go out in the first round. This latest increase will likely determine if the market here is one that will pay for a team worth watching or if it is one that can't support an NHL franchise in the new era of million-dollar players.

Blue lines

Toronto has lost out to Calgary in its bid to get Canadian National Team coach Dave King behind its bench. The Leafs are now likely to name Mike Murphy their next coach. Murphy was an assistant to Tom Watt, who recently was moved to a front office position. Watt is now considered the front-runner to take over King's role as coach of Canada's national team. . . . It's good to know 289 goals count for something. Buffalo and the Flames finished with 31-37-12 records (and Calgary missed the playoffs), but Buffalo gets to draft ahead of the Flames because the Sabres scored 289 goals and the Flames were the "better" team with 296. It's an odd tiebreaker in that teams are usually bad because they can't keep the puck out of their own net. In that regard, Buffalo would be the "better" team, having allowed 299 goals to Calgary's 305. Nevertheless, the Sabres will have the 10th pick in the entry draft next month, Calgary the 11th. . . . New York Rangers center Mark Messier stopped short of giving coach Roger Neilson a ringing endorsement after the Rangers were eliminated by the Penguins in the playoffs. It adds fuel to the firestorm that could cost Neilson his job. . . . Deposed St. Louis coach Brian Sutter is being exceptionally cautious about signing with another team. Sutter was so put off by his firing and the NHL's "Blame the Coach" school of management, that he's seriously thinking of sitting out a season and just collecting St. Louis compensation checks. . . . Add former goalie and now New York Rangers color commentator John Davidson and current Islanders GM Bill Torrey to the list of possible Hartford general manager candidates. Davidson is seeking to increase his general job expertise; Torrey is rumored to be heading for a reduction of power from the new ownership group and may choose to work elsewhere.