SABRE TALK

I'd like to thank John Muckler for putting together a hard-working team, trading properly and adding brains to this organization.

I'd like to thank Tom Draper for keeping us competitive. He deserves the starting role. In today's NHL, any goaltender who keeps the opposition to three goals or less a game is good enough to win. A team's offense should be able to score three or more.

Couldn't we have used Brad Miller's toughness on defense to clear the crease and finish off checks against the Bruins?

I'd like to see a minimal change in the Sabre jersey. Instead of having a lethargic looking bison, let's have exactly what the Bills have. A charging bison, red streak through the center.

GREG FUDALA

Kenmore